Thursday Sep 29 2022
Faizan Lakhani

Rizwan breaks another record after scoring most runs in bilateral T20I series

Faizan Lakhani

Thursday Sep 29, 2022

Pakistans Mohammad Rizwan plays a shot during the Asia Cup Twenty20 international cricket final match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 11, 2022. — AFP
Pakistan wicket-keeper batter Mohammed Rizwan registered another record as he became the first player to score the most runs in a bilateral T20I series.

After another nail-biting match, Pakistan on Wednesday snatched victory from the jaws of England as the Green Shirts beat the English side by six runs in the fifth T20I of seven-match series.

As usual, the stylish Rizwan continued the streak of his brilliant performance as he scored another 63 off 46 balls. 

And with his half-century, Rizwan has become the world’s first batter to have scored the most runs in bilateral T20I series.

So far, Mohammad Rizwan has scored 315 runs in five matches of the seven-match series against England, and he has yet to play the remaining two matches.

Earlier, Pakistan captain Babar Azam made this record in 2021 against South Africa after scoring 210 runs in four innings.

Rizwan has also broken the record of Serbia's Leslie Dunbar, who had made 284 runs against Bulgaria in four innings. 

