Winning £184m EuroMillions jackpot would make lucky one to live life of rockstar Adele

Tuesday May 10 2022
Tuesday May 10, 2022

The lucky one can live the life of a rockstar Adele!

SCOOPING tonight’s £184million EuroMillions jackpot would make you Britain’s biggest winner — and even richer than superstar Adele, reported The Sun.

The monster lotto payout would dwarf the Easy On Me’s singer £130million fortune.

And it is the equivalent of 5,781 years of the UK’s average £31,285 salary.

Andy Carter, of the National Lottery, said: “Tonight will be huge.

"If won by a single ticketholder, it would instantly create the country’s biggest-ever winner.”

The current record £170million prize was won by an anonymous ticket holder in 2019.

Colin and Chris Weir, of Largs, in Scotland, won £161,653,000 in 2011, while Adrian and Gillian Bayford, from Haverhill, Suffolk got £148,656,000 in 2012.

The latest lucky punter would be the 14th to pocket more than £100million on EuroMillions since its 2004 launch and the sixth UK jackpot winner this year.

The prize has been rolled over since March.

It will be capped if it reaches £195million — with bigger prizes instead for matching five main numbers and one lucky star.

