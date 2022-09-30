 
entertainment
Friday Sep 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince William, Harry ‘barely tolerate’ Camilla Queen Consort

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 30, 2022

File Footage

Prince William and Prince Harry reportedly house a ‘number of feelings’ regarding towards Queen Consort Camilla and consider her to be a “barely tolerable” human being.

Royal author Tina Brown issued this claim in her book The Palace Papers.

She started by referencing how Camilla is ‘barely tolerated’ by Prince William and Prince Harry, since 1996.

Even with the people King Charles employed famous PR expert, Mark Bolland to “win acceptance” from the Royal Family, the heir and spare were an exception.

She started by explaining, “One carefully managed myth peddled by Bolland was that the boys had warmed to Camilla. But they tolerated her at best.”

“In his early thirties, Harry was still complaining bitterly to friends that Camilla had converted his old bedroom at Highgrove, Charles's Gloucestershire estate, into an elaborate dressing room for herself.”

Even a separate source close to the Daily Mail admitted, “There were huge family rows in the early stages of Charles and Camilla's marriage as everyone found their feet. William didn't have the best relationship with his father back then.”

More From Entertainment:

Palace's rule for Queen’s funeral coverage ‘doomed to failure’

Palace's rule for Queen’s funeral coverage ‘doomed to failure’

Kate Middleton under fire for clicking photographs of her children?

Kate Middleton under fire for clicking photographs of her children?
Kanye West still hopes to reconcile with ex-wife Kim Kardashian: Insider

Kanye West still hopes to reconcile with ex-wife Kim Kardashian: Insider
King Charles likely to axe Prince Andrew from royal events

King Charles likely to axe Prince Andrew from royal events
Netflix drops 'Squid Game' reality show 'Squid Game: The Challenge'

Netflix drops 'Squid Game' reality show 'Squid Game: The Challenge'
Prince William reveals his attempt to learn Welsh as he steps into new role

Prince William reveals his attempt to learn Welsh as he steps into new role

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘nothing more to lose’ with Netflix deals

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘nothing more to lose’ with Netflix deals
Meghan Markle ‘really unfair assessment’ slammed by expert

Meghan Markle ‘really unfair assessment’ slammed by expert
Victoria Beckham caps French makeover with Paris debut

Victoria Beckham caps French makeover with Paris debut

Latest

view all