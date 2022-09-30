 
sports
Friday Sep 30 2022
By
M Muzamil Asif

Pakistan hockey player sustains head injury during practice

By
M Muzamil Asif

Friday Sep 30, 2022

  • Sources say player was taken to hospital in private car.
  • Zahid was hit on head with hockey stick. 
  • PHF is working to provide better facilities for players, says national coach. 

Pakistan hockey player Zahidullah sustained a head injury during practice on Friday after which he was taken to a hospital in a private car.

According to national team coach Ayaz Mehmood, the player got two stitches on his head and was taken to Jinnah Hospital.

Zahid was hit on the head with a hockey stick during the game.

A source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said that the player was taken to a hospital in a car as there was no ambulance available at the national camp. 

"There is no ambulance available in camps usually. This is why we took him to the hospital in a car," said the coach. 

The coach further said that injuries are a part of the game, adding that the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) is working to provide better facilities for players. 

The National team is currently undergoing a training camp ahead of Azlan Shah Hockey Tournament which is scheduled in November in Malaysia. 

— Thumbnail image: Screengrab/Geo.tv

