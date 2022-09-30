Pakistan hockey player sustains head injury during practice

Sources say player was taken to hospital in private car.

Zahid was hit on head with hockey stick.

PHF is working to provide better facilities for players, says national coach.

Pakistan hockey player Zahidullah sustained a head injury during practice on Friday after which he was taken to a hospital in a private car.

According to national team coach Ayaz Mehmood, the player got two stitches on his head and was taken to Jinnah Hospital.

Zahid was hit on the head with a hockey stick during the game.

A source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said that the player was taken to a hospital in a car as there was no ambulance available at the national camp.

"There is no ambulance available in camps usually. This is why we took him to the hospital in a car," said the coach.

The coach further said that injuries are a part of the game, adding that the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) is working to provide better facilities for players.

The National team is currently undergoing a training camp ahead of Azlan Shah Hockey Tournament which is scheduled in November in Malaysia.



