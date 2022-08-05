Commonwealth Games: Pakistan out of medal race in hockey event

Source: Twitter

Pakistan were defeated by Australia in the Commonwealth Games 2022's hockey event on Thursday.

Australia won the match with a convincing 7-0 lead.

Pakistan will face Canada on August 6.

BIRMINGHAM: Pakistan are out of the medal race in the hockey competition in the Commonwealth Games 2022. The invincible Australians showed Pakistan the door in their pool-A match on Thursday.

The Pakistani players looked helpless in their efforts to make a comeback as their rivals dominated the game from the very beginning of the faceoff.

The Pool-A toppers, Australia took the 1-0 lead in the 12th minute when Blake Govers netted the goal. Pakistani players struggled to hit an equalizer in the second quarter but to no avail.

Pakistan's troubles multiplied when Jeremy Hayward got his team the 2-0 lead in the 19th minute. Hayward hit another goal - his second and overall the third one - in the third quarter.

The Pakistani players could not do anything to stop the advance of the Aussies and Tom Wickham enhanced the lead to 4-0 in the 42nd minute.

Wickham hit his second goal just two minutes into the fourth quarter, pushing the lead to 5-0. Australia got the 6-0 lead when Jacob Anderson netted a goal in the 53rd minute. Nathan Ephramus threw the ball into the net for another goal in the second last minute of the game.

With a convincing win of 7-0 lead, it was a walkover for Australia which had already advanced into the CWG semifinals in the hockey event.

Pakistan are out of the medal race. However, they will clash with Canada in the seventh position match on August 6.