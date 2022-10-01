 
pakistan
'Finally, relief for masses': Maryam reacts to cut in petroleum prices

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz. — Twitter
ISLAMABAD: PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz expressed satisfaction Friday as Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announced slashed the price of petroleum products.

While announcing a massive relief to the inflation-stricken people of the country, newly appointed Dar had slashed the price of petrol by Rs12.63 per litre.

The finance minister said that the decision to reduce the prices of petroleum products has been taken after consultation with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Following Dar’s announcement about reduce in petroleum prices, Maryam Nawaz took Twitter and said: “Finally, some relief for the masses. Glad tidings.”

Last month, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif along with the party vice president expressed anger over the hike in petroleum prices and rejected the government's decision.

Following this, the coalition government decided to replace Miftah Ismail as the finance minister and bring Dar in his place.

