Gigi Hadid, Leonardo DiCaprio fuel dating rumors after being clicked at same hotel 

Saturday Oct 01 2022
Saturday Oct 01, 2022

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid have apparently taken their romance to abroad and internet cannot stop talking over it.

The Oscan-winning actor and supermodel have fueled dating rumors after they have been photographed at the same hotel during Paris Fashion Week.

The rumored couple of the tinseltown was spotted at the luxurious Le Royal Monceau Hotel in the French capital.

According to TMZ, the 27-year-old model, who is in the city for the ongoing fashion week, arrived at the hotel on Thursday night before the Once Upon A Time in Hollywood star, 47, was spotted leaving hours later.

As per the reports, Khai’s mom was all smiles and even chatted with paparazzi. The Don’t Look Up actor, on the other hand, was pictured leaving the same hotel at around 1 am, before hitting some nightclubs in Paris.

After spending time at clubs for about an hour, DiCaprio reportedly returned to Costes hotel, where his room was.

The hotel photographs came a few days after it was reported that DiCaprio joined Gigi at the Milan Fashion Week.

"They are fully seeing each other," a source added of the couple, who was first linked earlier this month after DiCaprio’s split from Camila Morrone.

