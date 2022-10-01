Azam Khan says he gave missing cypher to Imran Khan, reveals Ishaq Dar

LAHORE: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar Saturday revealed that Principal Secretary Azam Khan has admitted that he gave the diplomatic cypher to PTI chief Imran Khan — which had been “stolen” from the records of the Prime Minister's House.

Accusing the PTI for the missing cypher, Dar said: “The cypher is missing from the archives and the audio leaks have laid bare their plan.”

The finance minister was addressing a press conference flanked by the top brass of the PML-N, including Vice President Maryam Nawaz and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah.

The finance minister blamed the previous PTI government for economically devastating the country, saying that they [PTI] have brought the economy where all the macroeconomic indicators are blinking red.

“Imran Khan pauperised the country and brought to the brink of default,” he said, claiming that his ultimate agenda was the "total annihilation" of the country.

The finance minister said that the Official Secret Act was violated.

“Khan is solely responsible for this whole travesty,” he maintained, adding that if we do not take action to bring this matter to its logical conclusion, then it would be another breach of the Constitution.

He further revealed that the cabinet has inspected all aspects in this regard in detail. “The minutes that were created regarding the diplomatic cypher are present; however, the original document is missing,” Dar added.

“This proves that conspiracy was not hatched by the incumbent coalition government instead the PTI was behind this,” he said, adding that a meeting of the National Security Committee has also been held in this regard.

Playing the purported audio leak of former prime minister, Dar said: “We will betray our constitution if we do not take it to its logical end.

“The mess created in four years could not be cleaned in four-five months; however, our efforts will be to stop the destruction and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s team is working to provide relief to the masses.”