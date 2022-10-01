Miles Teller set to host ‘Saturday Night Live’ season 48

Saturday Night Live is set to return to TV screens this weekend.

The long-running comedy sketch show will premiere its 48th season on 1 October and Hollywood actor Miles Teller will take up host duties.

The Top Gun: Maverick actor, 35, will join Kendrick Lamar as the musical guest. “It’s really exciting. You’re working with the absolute best of the best, so you feel well taken care of, but it is, it’s a lot. It’s a whirlwind,” Miles told NBC4 ahead of his hosting debut.

Earlier, Teller made headline as he recalled the moment he broke royal protocol while meeting Prince William and Kate Middleton at the London premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in May.

“Right off the bat, I messed up,” he said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday.

The actor also revealed that he was given “rules of dos and don’ts” so he “wouldn’t [expletive] up” while meeting the new Prince and Princess of Wales.

He admitted that etiquette went out the window because he was charmed by Kate and William at the star-studded event.