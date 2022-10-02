 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 02 2022
By
Web Desk

King Charles III advised to withdraw from Cop27 climate summit by Liz Truss

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 02, 2022

King Charles III will not attend climate change summit COP27 in Egypt, which is due to be held in next month, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

The new monarch’s decision to escape the major climate change summit came after UK Prime Minister Liz Truss ‘advised’ the King not to attend, The Sunday Times reported on late Saturday.

King Charles, who is a prominent campaigner of climate change for more than 50 years, wanted to give a speech at the conference in Egypt in November.

As per the report, Truss advised the King during a personal audience held last month. “He had to think very carefully about what steps to take for his first overseas tour, and he is not going to be attending Cop,” a royal source told the outlet.

The decision was made “entirely in the spirit of being ever-mindful as King that he acts on government advice.”

Another source claimed that, “It sounds like Charles is not being given the choice. That is an error of judgement on the part of the government.”

Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace statement read, “With mutual friendship and respect there was agreement that the King would not attend the summit." 

