Moeen Ali votes in favour of Karachi food

It was a good series for us, says Moeen Ali.

English players performed well throughout the series, he says.

Security has been outstanding in Pakistan, says Moeen.

Karachi’s food won the heart of English player Moeen Ali, who said he was a bit “disappointed” with Lahore on Sunday.



He was speaking to the media after winning the series 4-3 when he was asked about his experience during the Pakistan tour and the team's performance ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022.

After a lacklustre show on Sunday, Pakistan lost the seven-match series after losing the final T20I against England by 67 runs.



“It was a good series for us as English players performed well throughout the series,” he said.



“Efforts were required for come back in series after losing two matches continuously, though I am happy to see that batters and bowlers accepted the challenge and won the series,” he added.

Moeen Ali also praised the hospitality he received during his stay in Pakistan and expressed his love for Karachi's food.

"Food wise. I've been a little bit disappointed in Lahore. Karachi was nice," said the English captain.

He also expressed satisfaction over security arrangements throughout the series.

“The security has been outstanding and much more than we expected. We were looked after very well,” he said.