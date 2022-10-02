Pak vs Eng: Babar Azam opts to bowl first in series-deciding T20I

Sunday Oct 02, 2022
LAHORE: Pakistan Captain Babar Azam opted to bowl first in the series-deciding T20I being played between England and Pakistan at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore today.
The series hangs in the balance with both the teams having won three matches each after a fortune-fluctuating six matches played in Karachi and Lahore.
Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain.
England: Alex Hales, Philip Salt (wk), Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali (c), Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley