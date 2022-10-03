 
pakistan
Monday Oct 03 2022
By
Shahid Hussain

LHC orders to return Maryam Nawaz's passport

By
Shahid Hussain

Monday Oct 03, 2022

PML-N vice president Maryamn Nawaz speaks to the media in Karachi.-AFP/FIle
PML-N vice president Maryamn Nawaz speaks to the media in Karachi.-AFP/FIle

The Lahore High Court (LHC) Monday ordered to return the passport of PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz that she had surrendered for getting bail in a corruption reference in 2019.

The PML-N leader had approached the LHC against the anti-graft body saying despite absence of any charge sheet against her or trial, she had not been able to exercise her fundamental rights for about four years.

She had pleaded that she was in dire need to go abroad to attend to and inquire after her ailing father, requesting the court to direct the deputy registrar (judicial) to return her passport in the interest of justice.

Maryam Nawaz had surrendered her passport to the court when post-arrest bail was granted to her in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

A three-member bench of the LHC headed by Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti and comprised Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh heard the case today.

During the last hearing, the NAB had told the court that it no longer needed Maryam Nawaz’s passport, clearing the way for her passport to be returned.

More to follow...

