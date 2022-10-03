Harry and Meghan’s docuseries: Why Netflix wants to ‘stall’ it till next year?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly been working on delaying the release of their much-anticipated docuseries on Netflix in the wake of Queen Elizabeth's death.

The former royal couple, who signed a deal with the streaming giant after stepping down from royal duties in 2020, have reportedly been "in talks" with Netflix to put the project on hold ‘until next year.’

However, a royal expert has claimed the Sussex pair has been under pressure from Netflix to stall the release of the documentary film.

Royal expert Neil Sean revealed that it has been the streaming channel and not the royal couple who was behind the decision to pause the release of the docuseries.

Speaking to Fox Business in the U.S., Sean said that Netflix believes there just ‘isn't enough content’ yet for the documentary to be released.

Meanwhile, he also rejected the reports that Harry and Meghan wanted to cut out ‘unsavoury remarks’ about the Royal Family in the film.

"On this docu-series, a very good source told me that the bottom line is that there just isn't enough content. You have the Invictus Games in the Netherlands, a bit of footage in New York,” the royal commentator said.

"But they are not allowed to use the footage from the Queen's state funeral, and you have a little bit from when they came over for the Platinum Jubilee,” he said, adding, “I understand why Netflix are wondering what they are going to do with it.”