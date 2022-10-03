 
entertainment
Monday Oct 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Harry and Meghan’s docuseries: Why Netflix wants to ‘stall’ it till next year?

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 03, 2022

Harry and Meghan’s docuseries: Why Netflix wants to ‘stall’ it till next year?
Harry and Meghan’s docuseries: Why Netflix wants to ‘stall’ it till next year?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly been working on delaying the release of their much-anticipated docuseries on Netflix in the wake of Queen Elizabeth's death.

The former royal couple, who signed a deal with the streaming giant after stepping down from royal duties in 2020, have reportedly been "in talks" with Netflix to put the project on hold ‘until next year.’

However, a royal expert has claimed the Sussex pair has been under pressure from Netflix to stall the release of the documentary film.

Royal expert Neil Sean revealed that it has been the streaming channel and not the royal couple who was behind the decision to pause the release of the docuseries.

Speaking to Fox Business in the U.S., Sean said that Netflix believes there just ‘isn't enough content’ yet for the documentary to be released.

Meanwhile, he also rejected the reports that Harry and Meghan wanted to cut out ‘unsavoury remarks’ about the Royal Family in the film.

"On this docu-series, a very good source told me that the bottom line is that there just isn't enough content. You have the Invictus Games in the Netherlands, a bit of footage in New York,” the royal commentator said.

"But they are not allowed to use the footage from the Queen's state funeral, and you have a little bit from when they came over for the Platinum Jubilee,” he said, adding, “I understand why Netflix are wondering what they are going to do with it.”

More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp ‘didn’t want’ Lily Rose Depp’s rapist to go to jail?

Johnny Depp ‘didn’t want’ Lily Rose Depp’s rapist to go to jail?
David Beckham reacts to King Charles, Prince William new portrait

David Beckham reacts to King Charles, Prince William new portrait
Adam Levine wife Behati Prinsloo supports him at concert amid cheating scandal

Adam Levine wife Behati Prinsloo supports him at concert amid cheating scandal

Kim Kardashian pens touching tribute to dad Robert Kardashian on 19th death anniversary

Kim Kardashian pens touching tribute to dad Robert Kardashian on 19th death anniversary
Prince George, Charlotte, Louis reaction to Kate Middleton, Prince William old photos revealed

Prince George, Charlotte, Louis reaction to Kate Middleton, Prince William old photos revealed
Kate Middleton discloses her close bond with Prince William

Kate Middleton discloses her close bond with Prince William
King Charles likely to strip royal titles of Princess Beatrice, Eugenie

King Charles likely to strip royal titles of Princess Beatrice, Eugenie
Prince Harry snubbed Prince William’s offer to heal rift

Prince Harry snubbed Prince William’s offer to heal rift
From ‘Smile’ to ‘Bullet Train’, top 10 movies of the week

From ‘Smile’ to ‘Bullet Train’, top 10 movies of the week
Country singer Hardy updates fans on road accident

Country singer Hardy updates fans on road accident

King Charles to host South African President in first state visit of reign

King Charles to host South African President in first state visit of reign

Latest

view all