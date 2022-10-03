 
Monday Oct 03 2022
Will King Charles take Prince Harry to court over memoir?

Monday Oct 03, 2022

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has reportedly launched a last-minute bid to tone down his bombshell memoir after Queen Elizabeth’s death.

The final draft has been sent in, however, Prince Harry has delayed its release to 2023.

According to the International Business Times, the British royals are said to be anxious about the tell-all memoir of Prince Harry because of speculations that it contains damaging revelations about King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla.

The royal family lawyers are on standby to read the book when it is out, the report said.

A palace source, per the report, said that it is highly unlikely that King Charles would take his younger son and the publisher to court over the memoir.

The report, citing an insider, went on to say, “King Charles will build on the points he has expressed to the nation: now that the period of mourning is over, he will support diversity, promote community spirit and protect the space for those with faith and those without. 

"He is mindful that, as King, his interests and passions will continue but that... some of his previous commitments will now continue in the trusted hands of others."

