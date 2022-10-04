 
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 04 2022
Hilaria Baldwin, Alec Baldwin introduce baby no 7 in adorable family photo

Tuesday Oct 04, 2022

Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin are celebrating family after welcoming their seventh child.

Turning to her Instagram on Monday, the 38-year-old shared the first official portrait with husband and her brood.

“Our first photo with the smallest Baldwins! What a Baldwinito dream team,” Hilaria, 38, gushed Monday on Instagram,

Hilaria also gave a shoutout to Alec’s daughter missing from the portrait.

“Ireland, you are missed and loved," she added.

Hilaria and Alec welcomed the youngest “Baldwinito,” daughter Ilaria Catalina Irena, on Sept. 22.

For her photographer, Hilaria continued: “Now my love letter to @roushoots,” she wrote. “20 years of friendship, you have captured memories of my family since we was pregnant with Rafa. We are grateful to you. Mama, artist, one tough cookie, multi human.”

Hilaria Baldwin, Alec Baldwin introduce baby no 7 in adorable family photo

The couple also shared Carmen, 9, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 5, Romeo, 4, Eduardo, almost 2, and Lucia, 18 months.

