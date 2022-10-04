Pakistan, Bangladesh tough T20 teams, says New Zealand's Kane Williamson

New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson attends a press conference at Lord's in London on June 28 ahead of their 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match against Australia. — AFP/File

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson on Tuesday said that Pakistan and Bangladesh are two tough T20 teams.

Pakistan is scheduled to play a tri-nation series with the Black Caps and Bangladesh starting on October 7 (Friday).

Looking forward to the tri-series, Williamson said that the squad has got an opportunity to play against two good teams of the shortest format of the game.

"This series will benefit us ahead of the mega T20 World Cup event," said the skipper, adding that there are also warm-up matches after the series.

Cricketer Mitchell Santner said that playing against the Men in Green and Bangladesh will give the Kiwis momentum. "Our squad has good players and we have focused on all the fields," he added.

Pakistan's first match in the series is against Bangladesh, while the final is scheduled to be played on October 14.