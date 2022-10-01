Pakistan team to leave for New Zealand tomorrow for tri-series

Pakistan cricket team. — PCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan cricket team is all set to leave for New Zealand for the tri-nation series after the last match against England of the seven-match series on October 2 (Sunday).

The team will fly right after the final clash tomorrow night. The squad will leave for Australia's Sydney via Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The Men in Green will then be flown to Auckland in New Zealand and then to Christchurch where they will be facing Bangladesh and the Kiwis in a tri-series, which will begin on October 7.



Pakistan's first match in the series is against Bangladesh, while the final is scheduled to be played on October 14.

Players of the English squad will travel from Pakistan in groups. Those slated to play the ICC T20 World Cup will fly to Australia directly from Pakistan.

Following the tri-series, Pakistan's squad will participate in the highly-anticipated mega T20 event and will travel back to Australia on October 15 for an action-packed World Cup 2022.

The team will partake in a practice session on October 17 and 19, ahead of its games in the World Cup.

The T20 World Cup begins on October 16 with the inaugural matches of the qualifiers to be played between Group A teams Sri Lanka and Namibia, as well as UAE and Netherlands.