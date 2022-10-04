 
pakistan
Tuesday Oct 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Man involved in child pornography arrested, videos and pictures recovered

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 04, 2022

A representational image. — AFP/File
A representational image. — AFP/File 

  • FIA says suspect an agent of child pornography mafia.
  • Suspect used to befriend victims under guise of video games.
  • Body starts further investigation into case. 

LAHORE: Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) cybercrime wing on Tuesday arrested a person involved in an alleged child pornography business in Lahore.

The investigative body recovered hundreds of indecent pictures and images of children from the suspect. He was arrested from a Lahore's housing society.

The FIA said that the suspect identified as Ihtisham is an agent of a child pornography mafia.

The suspect used to befriend the victims under the guise of video games. He used to film their indecent videos to later blackmail them, said the FIA.

The body's cybercrime wing said that the suspect was arrested after a raid in the housing society that was carried out to identify a victim.

FIA has started further investigation into the case after taking remand from a local court. 

More From Pakistan:

Money laundering case: PM Shehbaz granted permanent exemption from appearance

Money laundering case: PM Shehbaz granted permanent exemption from appearance
SC to hear Imran Khan's plea against NAB amendments today

SC to hear Imran Khan's plea against NAB amendments today
King Charles interested in visiting Pakistan soon

King Charles interested in visiting Pakistan soon
Centre approaches SC against Shahbaz Gill's bail

Centre approaches SC against Shahbaz Gill's bail
‘Honour cordon’ for Gen Bajwa at Pentagon today

‘Honour cordon’ for Gen Bajwa at Pentagon today
Rana Sana throws red zone gauntlet to Imran

Rana Sana throws red zone gauntlet to Imran
World can't expect Pakistan to handle flood-related devastation on its own: Mahathir Mohamad

World can't expect Pakistan to handle flood-related devastation on its own: Mahathir Mohamad
State secrets with enemies, says Imran Khan after PM House audio leaks

State secrets with enemies, says Imran Khan after PM House audio leaks
Unsatisfied PM Shehbaz refuses to launch Digital Flood Dashboard

Unsatisfied PM Shehbaz refuses to launch Digital Flood Dashboard
PTI lawmaker throws mobile at ex-AJK PM amid chaos at assembly

PTI lawmaker throws mobile at ex-AJK PM amid chaos at assembly
Sindh once again seeks postponement of LG polls citing inadequate police resources

Sindh once again seeks postponement of LG polls citing inadequate police resources
Court quashes money laundering case against Moonis Elahi

Court quashes money laundering case against Moonis Elahi

Latest

view all