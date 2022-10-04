Man involved in child pornography arrested, videos and pictures recovered

A representational image. — AFP/File

FIA says suspect an agent of child pornography mafia.

Suspect used to befriend victims under guise of video games.

Body starts further investigation into case.

LAHORE: Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) cybercrime wing on Tuesday arrested a person involved in an alleged child pornography business in Lahore.

The investigative body recovered hundreds of indecent pictures and images of children from the suspect. He was arrested from a Lahore's housing society.

The FIA said that the suspect identified as Ihtisham is an agent of a child pornography mafia.

The suspect used to befriend the victims under the guise of video games. He used to film their indecent videos to later blackmail them, said the FIA.

The body's cybercrime wing said that the suspect was arrested after a raid in the housing society that was carried out to identify a victim.

FIA has started further investigation into the case after taking remand from a local court.