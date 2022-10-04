 
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Cardi B shares son Wave’s adorable first words, leaves internet in awe

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 04, 2022

Cardi B shares son Wave’s adorable first words, leaves internet in awe
Cardi B shares son Wave’s adorable first words, leaves internet in awe 

Cardi B has sent the internet into an emotional meltdown after she posted a heartwarming video of her son, Wave, calling his mom for the first time.

The short clip posted on the WAO singer’s Instagram Stories featured her 12-month-old son Wave adorably calling her ‘mommy.’

Cardi B shares son Wave’s adorable first words, leaves internet in awe

Cardi, who shares Wave with her husband, Offset, shared the video, showing her son talking to his "mommy" before attempting to get closer with the rapper.

Cardi and Offset welcomed Wave last September. The couple also shares daughter Kulture, who was born in July 2018.

The Bodak Yellow singer and Offset celebrated their son’s first birthday in Sept. this year. After sharing heartwarming tributes for their son on social media, they also shared glimpses from Wave’s extravagant sportscar-themed birthday bash. 

More From Entertainment:

Kristen Stewart stars at Chanel show

Kristen Stewart stars at Chanel show
Queen Margrethe doesn’t give back royal tiles to grandchildren despite feeling ‘sorry’

Queen Margrethe doesn’t give back royal tiles to grandchildren despite feeling ‘sorry’
Amber Heard reportedly used alias for Spain trip having link with Johnny Depp

Amber Heard reportedly used alias for Spain trip having link with Johnny Depp
Meghan Markle ‘jealous’ of Kate Middleton, William’s new photo with King Charles

Meghan Markle ‘jealous’ of Kate Middleton, William’s new photo with King Charles
Elizabeth Olsen recalls having FIRST panic attack at 21

Elizabeth Olsen recalls having FIRST panic attack at 21

Royal family ‘going out of their way’ to make Meghan Markle feel ‘cherished’

Royal family ‘going out of their way’ to make Meghan Markle feel ‘cherished’
Huma Abedin details her new outlook on dating amid Bradley Cooper romance

Huma Abedin details her new outlook on dating amid Bradley Cooper romance

Ben Affleck seemingly breaks promise he made to Jennifer Lopez after wedding

Ben Affleck seemingly breaks promise he made to Jennifer Lopez after wedding
'Chadwick Boseman left gaping hole on ''Black Panther'' sequel', shares costar Winston Duke

'Chadwick Boseman left gaping hole on ''Black Panther'' sequel', shares costar Winston Duke
King Charles, Camilla celebrate Dunfermline new city status

King Charles, Camilla celebrate Dunfermline new city status
Can Will Smith return to Oscars with ‘Emancipation’?

Can Will Smith return to Oscars with ‘Emancipation’?
Millie Bobby Brown's 'Enola Holmes' gets a graphic novel

Millie Bobby Brown's 'Enola Holmes' gets a graphic novel

Latest

view all