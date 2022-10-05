Shadab Khan backs Babar Azam's leadership ahead of T20 World Cup

Pakistan's vice-captain Shadab Khan (left) and skipper Babar Azam. — AFP/File

CHRISTCHURCH: Pakistan's vice-captain Shadab Khan has shown full confidence in skipper Babar Azam's leadership before the Men In Green's last preparatory assignment before a mega ICC event — theT20 World Cup 2022.

In his column published on Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)'s website, Shadab wrote how players are looking forward to paying back to their skipper in upcoming matches.

"In my previous column, I wrote about Babar Azam’s leadership. This man is incredible: the more I play with him, the more I learn about the man and the more I admire him!"

"The way this 27-year-old — who is relatively new to the leadership role, has handled relentless pressure and sometimes unfair criticism while ensuring his own performance doesn’t slip — is simply mindboggling. He has stood like a rock for his players and fully backed them."

"This is the hallmark of a leader, this is how you earn respect from your players and this is how you develop your team," he said.

Shadab added that Babar has thrown his complete weight behind each and every member of his side and now, the onus is on the team to deliver.

"We need to justify the faith Babar has put in our talent, credentials and skills. If we have to make our captain stand tall and be proud, then we have to convert our potential into performances."

The vice-captain said that the captain is giving the team everything we need to stamp our mark and authority at the international level. "We now have to rise to the occasion, it’s as simple as that."

"I stand firmly with Babar and believe we have what is required to perform strongly in New Zealand and Australia. We just need a couple of confidence and morale-boosting performances, and all pieces will be in their places," he wrote.

Currently, the Pakistan team is in New Zealand for playing tri-nation series involving the hosts and Bangladesh as the two other teams.

The Green Shirts will take on Bangladesh on October 7 in their first match in the tri-nation series.