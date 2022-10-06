Women's Asia Cup: Thailand beat Pakistan in big upset

Thailand women's team celebrate at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. — PCB

In an upset, Thailand women’s team beat Bismah Maroof-led Pakistani side by four wickets to hand Pakistan their first loss in the ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium (SICS).

Chasing a modest 117-run target, Pakistan bowlers kept Thailand batters in check but Thailand chased down the target on the penultimate ball of the match. Requiring 16 runs from two overs, the 19th over went for only six runs bowled by Nida Dar and she picked the prized scalp of Natthakan Chantham who top-scored with a 51-ball 61, which included five fours and two sixes.

With 10 runs required of the last over, Rosenan Kanoh struck Diana for a four on the second ball to help her side achieve the target with four wickets in hand.

Nida and Tuba Hasan bagged two wickets apiece, while Nashra Sandhu and Kainat Imtiaz took a wicket each.

Earlier, after opting to bat first, Sidra Amin continued her fine form in the tournament, she top-scored with a 64-ball 56, smashing six boundaries. Pakistan scored 116 for five in their 20 overs at a slow and low track.

Pakistan will now take on arch-rivals India tomorrow at SICS.