Pakistani mechanic bags lottery worth Rs607m in Dubai

Saad, (L) receiving the cheque from Farid Samji, CEO of Ewings. — Gulf News

A Pakistani mechanic, based in Abu Dhabi, bagged AED10,000,000 (Rs607 million) in the 96th Mahzooz weekly draw.

Saad has been living in Dubai for the last nine years. He is the second Pakistani national to become Mahzooz's 29th multi-millionaire.

The 32-year-old is currently living in a shared accommodation provided by his employer. He has frequently participated in Mehzooz, purchasing bottles of water every week. His life changed after he found out that he matched five out of the five winning numbers.

The first top prize winner of AED50,000,000, Junaid, also from Pakistan, was the first participant ever to earn such a title. Since then, Mahzooz has made 29 multi-millionaires and has given away close to 300,000,000 in prize money.

When asked how he intended to use the money, Saad said he planned to donate a portion of the prize money to Pakistani flood victims and would like to use the rest of the money to bring his family to the UAE and start a business with his friends.

During the press conference held in Dubai to announce the latest winner, Farid Samji, CEO of EWINGS, operator of Mahzooz, said: “We are delighted to see that we have another deserving grand prize winner from Pakistan, and we hope that Mahzooz can give all those who have big dreams the good life they deserve.”

“Pakistani nationals make up our third largest customer base. Over 190 of them were among the second prize winners of AED1 million, and 12 have won the raffle draw of 100,000 each," Samji said.

Saad said he chose the winning numbers, 5, 14, 18, 24 and 35 randomly and asked his wife to choose another set of five numbers, as part of Mahzooz’s new limited-time offer, which offers participants an additional complimentary entry into the weekly draw, upon purchasing one bottle of water for AED35.

Although Saad’s wife carefully picked her line, it was Saad’s set of numbers that made him a millionaire in the end. Saad earned AED2,000 per month, working as a machine mechanic and operator at an aluminium factory.

Despite being married for four years, Saad had not been able to bring his wife to the UAE, because he was unable to afford an independent residence, and lived with other workers in a shared accommodation provided by the employer.

“I am my family’s only breadwinner, and I am responsible for both my ailing mother and sister, who lost her husband to a brain tumour last year, as well as her child.”

Saad was going for a night drive with his cousin and friends when he thought of logging in to his Mahzooz account to watch the draw. He was shocked to learn he had won AED10,000,000 and requested his cousin to stop the car in the middle of the desert to be able to fathom the situation.

“I am so happy. This unexpected gift came to me just when I needed it most, and I want to thank Mahzooz for making a difference in my life,” Saad added.