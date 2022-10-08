 
sports
Saturday Oct 08 2022
Reuters

PSG's Mbappe beats Messi and Ronaldo to top Forbes rich list

Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v OGC Nice - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - October 1, 2022 Paris St Germains Kylian Mbappe reacts after the match. — Reuters
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v OGC Nice - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - October 1, 2022 Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe reacts after the match. — Reuters

Paris St Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has emerged as the world's highest-paid soccer player, according to Forbes magazine, the first time a player other than Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo has topped the list in eight years.

Mbappe, 23, is estimated to earn $128 million for the 2022-23 season before agents' fees, a record for Forbes' annual rankings, with PSG teammate Messi second at $120 million and Manchester United's Ronaldo ($100 million) occupying the third spot.

PSG's Neymar ($87 million) and Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah ($53 million) rounded off the top five.

Erling Haaland, who has made a blistering start to his Manchester City career after joining the club from Borussia Dortmund in the close season, makes his debut in the top 10 with earnings of $39 million.

The rise of Frenchman Mbappe and Norwegian Haaland, the only players under the age of 30 on the list, signals a shift in the global game, the Forbes report said, as Messi and Ronaldo edge closer to the end of their glorious careers.

In total, the 10 highest paid soccer players are expected to collect record earnings worth $652 million this season, up 11% from last year's $585 million.

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja deems his achievements matchless
What did Imran Khan say about Haris Rauf?
Babar Azam equals Virat Kohli's T20I record

Babar Azam says promoting Shadab, Nawaz up order was part of strategy
Amir never showed interest in joining national team: Mohammad Waism
Pak vs NZ: Hafeez questions sending Shadab, Mohammad Nawaz at number 4, 5
Serbian scientists name new species of beetle after Djokovic
Will Shaheen Afridi play in T20 World Cup 2022?
Pak vs NZ: Babar Azam leads Pakistan to victory against New Zealand
Tri-series: Pakistan to miss 3 bowlers in 2nd match vs New Zealand today
'Pakistan over-dependent on Babar and Rizwan,' says ex-Indian cricketer
'Need of hour': Ramiz Raja backs PCB's decision to introduce Women's T20 League