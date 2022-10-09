 
Nicola Peltz talks about 'fighting battles' amid Victoria Beckham problems

Nicola Peltz sends a cryptic message on social media amid her feud with mother-in-law Victoria Beckham.

"Be kind, everyone you meet is fighting a battle you know nothing about," the Transformers actress shared through a board on Saturday.

This comes after Nicola spilled she had a bit of disagreement with Posh Beckham during her wedding preparations earlier in the year.

She told Grazia USA: “Well, I was planning on wearing Victoria’s wedding dress," she explained. "I was truly so excited to be able to wear a design that my future mother-in-law created.

"We connected to start designing the dress, and then a few days went by and I didn’t hear anything. Victoria called my mom and said her atelier couldn’t make it.

"So, I spoke to my mom and Leslie [Nicola’s close friend and stylist, stylist Leslie Fremar], and I was like, ‘Well, unfortunately, this can’t happen, so what’s the next step?’"

Nicola added of the feud: "When I read things that say [things like] I was never planning on wearing a [Victoria Beckham] dress or things like that, it does hurt my feelings. I try not to let it, but it’s just not the truth. It’s just a bit of a bummer when you’re like, ‘Oh, people think that,’ but it’s just not true."

