Sunday Oct 09 2022
By
Sohail Imran

PJL 2022: Youngster Basit Ali says he likes Babar, Kohli

By
Sohail Imran

Sunday Oct 09, 2022

Pakistan Junior League cricketer Basit Ali. — Provided by the reporter
Pakistan Junior League cricketer Basit Ali. — Provided by the reporter 

Young cricketer Basit Ali, who is currently playing in the Pakistan Junior League, said that he likes skipper Babar Azam and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli.

Basit scored the first century on the third day of the league. He scored 102 runs off 58 balls against Gujranwala Giants and was named the Man of the Match.

Speaking to Geo.tv, the young cricketer said that he has played cricket in Dera Murad Jamali under the supervision of his coach Hussain Bakhsh Khosa. He dedicated his century to his parents and coach.

Basit said that he is inspired by former cricketer Basit Ali. "I also like Babar and Kohli and I watch their cricket. I like their cover drive and Kohli's flick shot," he added.

The youngster said that he tries to play like this and hopes to represent the Pakistan team. 

