All you need to know about Pakistan Junior League

Babar Azam interacts with some of the overseas PJL players at the Gaddafi Stadium. — PCB

LAHORE: Six teams will compete against each other as the first-ever Pakistan Junior League (PJL) commences on October 5 (tomorrow) at Gaddafi Stadium.

The 16-day-long competition will showcase the best U-19 talent not only from Pakistan but across the world.

The teams include Bahawalpur Royals, Gujranwala Giants, Gwadar Sharks, Hyderabad Hunters, Mardan Warriors and Rawalpindi Raiders that will compete for the winner's purse of Rs10 million and the tournament trophy.



The runners-up will be awarded Rs5 million. The tournament will feature a total of 19 matches including the October 21 final with each of the six sides taking on each other once in the single-league round-robin format.

Before the opening match, an action-packed curtain raiser will be staged at the Gaddafi Stadium from 6:15pm with dazzling fireworks and performances from popular youth band Young Stunners and renowned singer Asim Azhar.

The toss will take place at 7:00pm with the first ball to be bowled at 7:30pm. The Giants will take on the Warriors in the tournament opener.

Schedule

Oct 6 - Gujranwala Giants vs Mardan Warriors at 6pm

Oct 7 - Bahawalpur Royals vs Hyderabad Hunters at 6pm

Oct 8 - Rawalpindi Raiders vs Gwadar Sharks at 1:30pm, Gujranwala Giants vs Bahawalpur Royals at 6pm

Oct 9 - Hyderabad Hunters vs Gwadar Sharks at 1:30pm, Rawalpindi Raiders vs Mardan Warriors at 6pm

Oct 10 - Bahawalpur Royals vs Mardan Warriors at 6pm

Oct 11 - Hyderabad Hunters vs Rawalpindi Raiders at 6pm

Oct 12 - Gujranwala Giants vs Gwadar Sharks at 6pm

Oct 13 - Mardan Warriors vs Hyderabad Hunters at 6pm

Oct 14 - Rawalpindi Raiders vs Gujranwala Giants at 1:30pm, Bahawalpur Royals vs Gwadar Sharks at 6pm

Oct 15 - Hyderabad Hunters vs Gujranwala Giants at 1:30pm, Bahawalpur Royals vs Rawalpindi Raiders at 6pm

Oct 16 - Mardan Warriors vs Gwadar Sharks at 6pm

Oct 18 - Qualifier 1 (Top 1 vs 2) at 6pm

Oct 19 - Eliminator (Top 3 vs 4) at 6pm

Oct 20 - Qualifier 2 (Loser Qualifier 1 vs Winner Eliminator) at 6pm

Oct 21 - Final (Winner Qualifier 1 vs Winner Qualifier 2) at 6pm