Kamran Akmal questions cricket team middle order batting performance

Former wicketkeeper batter Kamran Akmal. — screen grab video/Kamran Akmal Facebook

Former wicketkeeper batter Kamran Akmal raised questions on the national team's middle order performance, and wondered whether the middle order has been placed in the team just to complete the playing 11.



Former batter expressed concern over cricket team middle order batting performance and strategy during ongoing triangular T20I series.

Akmal said that only two batters, Rizwan and Babar were performing in the team, while “cricket team looks confused when it comes to the performance of the middle order.”

“In the match against New Zealand, management should have given chance to middle-order players instead of sending Shadab and Nawaz as it was a low-scoring match,” he opined.

Akmal said that the -scoring match against New Zealand was a great chance for middle-order players to come out of the pressure.

“We are repeating mistakes and the team management, including the captain, are not learning anything,” he concluded.