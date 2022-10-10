Prince Harry, Meghan Markle think ‘only they’ can forgive Firm?

File Footage

Experts accuse Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of thinking ‘only they’ can ‘dispense forgiveness’ to the Firm and its members.



This revelation has been made by royal commentator and author Daniela Elser, in her interview with news.com.au.

She began by highlighting how ‘funny’ is the “notion that the Sussexes would seem to think they are the ones in the position to dispense forgiveness, Oprah-style and that the royal family would be wholly open to their outreach.”

“If the Queen had not gone to the great gin bar in the sky and was still with us (if only…), how did this all playing out?”

“That Harry could publish his autobiography, full of his ‘truth’, possibly containing any number of barbs aimed at Charles, Camilla, the Waleses and The Firm in general, followed by their documentary, only for the couple to waltz back into the Palace forecourt to greeted with warm embraces and hot buttered crumpets?”