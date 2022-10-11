Tri-series: Pakistan opt to bat first vs New Zealand

Source: Twitter/PCB

Pakistan won the toss and decided to bat first against hosts New Zealand in the fourth match of the tri-nation Twenty20 International series at the Hagley Oval stadium in Christchurch, Geo News reported on Tuesday.

Haris Rauf has been replaced by Naseem Shah in the Pakistan team.

In the third T20I on October 9, the hosts trounced Bangladesh by eight wickets, as Black Caps batter Devon Conway helped his side chase out the easy target of 138 with an unbeaten 70.

New Zealand's Ish Sodhi became the fifth bowler to take 100 wickets in Twenty20 internationals.

Bangladesh were restricted to 137-8 in their tri-series match in Christchurch.

The Pakistan side has decided to take on board young pacer Naseem Shah as his health condition has improved. Meanwhile, the other paceman Mohammad Hasnain, is on complete rest.

The two bowlers were diagnosed with a viral infection and didn't play in any of the two matches that Men in Green have played so far in the ongoing tri-nation series in New Zealand.

Sources said that Naseem participated in the net sessions on Saturday and Sunday. The pacer has recently recovered from the coronavirus.

Earlier, the Green Shirts had a day off from practice to rest on Sunday. However, they held a practice session on Monday to take on the Kiwis today.

The Men in Green have so far snagged two wins in the ongoing cricket event. Pakistan registered their second win in the tri-series by defeating the hosts in Saturday's clash. Pakistan defeated Bangladesh in the series opener against Bangladesh on October 7.

The three teams are part of a week-long tournament being played in Christchurch. Each side is using it to prepare for the T20 World Cup in Australia, starting later this month.

Playing XI:

Pakistan: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waim, Shahnawaz Dahani, Naseem Shah,

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner