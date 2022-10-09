Tri-series: Naseem Shah's condition 'better', Mohammad Hasnain on complete rest

 
Pakistans pacers Naseem Shah (right) and Mohammad Hasnain (left). — PCB/Twitter
  • Pakistan's two young pacers caught viral infection.
  • Naseem practices in net session alone.
  • Green Shirts take day off from practice to rest today.

Pakistan's young pacer Naseem Shah's condition has improved while the other paceman Mohammad Hasnain is on complete rest, sources said Sunday morning.

The two bowlers were diagnosed with a viral infection and didn't play in any of the two matches Men in Green have played so far in the ongoing tri-nation series in New Zealand.

Sources said that Naseem participated in the net session today (Sunday ) and yesterday, without the participation of any other player in it in line with COVID-19 safety protocols. The pacer has recently recovered from coronavirus

Meanwhile, the Green Shirts are taking a day off from practice to rest today. They will hold a practice session tomorrow (Monday), and take on Kiwis on Tuesday.

Pakistan registered their second win in the tri-series by defeating hosts in Saturday's clash. Pakistan defeated Bangladesh in the series opener against Bangladesh on October 7. 

The three teams are part of a week-long tournament being played in Christchurch. Each side is using it to prepare for the T20 World Cup in Australia, starting later this month.

