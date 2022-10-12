 
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 12 2022
By
Web Desk

King Charles III sensed Meghan's intentions on her wedding day?

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 12, 2022

King Charles III sensed Meghans intentions on her wedding day?

Prince Harry's sweetheart Meghan Markle surprised King Charles III with her unexpected response to his offering to walk her down the aisle, a book has claimed.

Robert Hardman, royal author, in his book "Queen of Our Times: The Life of Elizabeth II", has given insight into what happened, including Meghan's response to Charles's kind gesture which left the King somewhat taken aback.

Prince Harry's father had told the Duchess he would be glad to escort her, but the Meghan had surprised him by asking him: "meet me halfway down". Mr Hardman said she wanted to make her big entrance alone.

The former Suits star released a statement in the days before the wedding, confirming her father Thomas Markle would not be attending the ceremony. It was thought he had undergone heart surgery.

The biographer penned: "Feeling for his future daughter-in-law, the Prince of Wales offered to step in, saying he would be honoured to escort Meghan up the aisle of St George’s Chapel to the altar. The reply, according to one friend, was not quite what he was expecting: ‘Can we meet halfway?’ Here was an indicator that this was no blushing bride, but a confident, independent woman determined to make a grand entrance on her own."

However, Charles, according to some, had understood what she's going to do with his family. According to Hardman's book, the response Charles received when he offered to do the honours was "not quite what he was expecting".

More From Entertainment:

King Charles extends olive branch to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

King Charles extends olive branch to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

King Charles chooses birthday of Prince Harry and Meghan's son for his coronation

King Charles chooses birthday of Prince Harry and Meghan's son for his coronation

King Charles III advised to cut Harry, Meghan from royal family once and for all

King Charles III advised to cut Harry, Meghan from royal family once and for all
'Murder, She Wrote' Actress Angela Lansbury dead at age 96

'Murder, She Wrote' Actress Angela Lansbury dead at age 96
Meghan Markle reveals Prince Harry helped her when she was at her 'worst point'

Meghan Markle reveals Prince Harry helped her when she was at her 'worst point'
King Charles III’s coronation date and details announced

King Charles III’s coronation date and details announced
Dua Lipa gets permission to redesign her London mansion

Dua Lipa gets permission to redesign her London mansion

Katie Price’s daughter Princess Andre looks just like her mom

Katie Price’s daughter Princess Andre looks just like her mom
Deepika Padukone, Constance Wu share their mental health ordeal on Meghan Markle's podcast

Deepika Padukone, Constance Wu share their mental health ordeal on Meghan Markle's podcast
Jamie Lee Curtis opens up about her journey to self-discovery: ‘being curious’

Jamie Lee Curtis opens up about her journey to self-discovery: ‘being curious’
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield saying good bye to This Morning?

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield saying good bye to This Morning?
Bella Hadid receives a SPECIAL GIFT from Lebanese artist on her 26th birthday

Bella Hadid receives a SPECIAL GIFT from Lebanese artist on her 26th birthday