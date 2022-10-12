Tri-series: Pakistan to rest today

Shadab Khan talking to media. Twitter/PCB

Pakistan will take rest today in the Triangular series.

Pakistan lost to New Zealand in their third match of the series.

Pakistan to play the last league match against Bangladesh tomorrow.

The national cricket team of Pakistan will take a rest today in Christchurch, New Zealand, following their defeat to the hosts in the fourth Twenty20 International of the Triangular series on Tuesday.

In their third match of the series, the Men in Green displayed a lacklustre performance by hitting 130 runs after electing to bat first. The Black Caps thrashed Pakistan by nine wickets with 23 balls remaining.

Finn Allen top-scored for New Zealand, by blasting six sixes in a tally of 62 off 42 balls as the Black Caps chased down 130-7 with ease at Hagley Oval. It was the second win for New Zealand in the Tri-nation series.

The hosts' victory leaves both Pakistan and New Zealand with two wins and a defeat each. The Black Caps will face Bangladesh today in the fifth match of the series in Christchurch.

Pakistan will play their last league match of the tri-series against Bangladesh on Thursday.

The final game of the series will be played on October 14.