 
sports
Wednesday Oct 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Tri-series: Pakistan to rest today

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 12, 2022

Shadab Khan talking to media. Twitter/PCB
Shadab Khan talking to media. Twitter/PCB

  • Pakistan will take rest today in the Triangular series. 
  • Pakistan lost to New Zealand in their third match of the series. 
  • Pakistan to play the last league match against Bangladesh tomorrow.

The national cricket team of Pakistan will take a rest today in Christchurch, New Zealand, following their defeat to the hosts in the fourth Twenty20 International of the Triangular series on Tuesday.

In their third match of the series, the Men in Green displayed a lacklustre performance by hitting 130 runs after electing to bat first. The Black Caps thrashed Pakistan by nine wickets with 23 balls remaining.

Finn Allen top-scored for New Zealand, by blasting six sixes in a tally of 62 off 42 balls as the Black Caps chased down 130-7 with ease at Hagley Oval. It was the second win for New Zealand in the Tri-nation series.

The hosts' victory leaves both Pakistan and New Zealand with two wins and a defeat each. The Black Caps will face Bangladesh today in the fifth match of the series in Christchurch.

Pakistan will play their last league match of the tri-series against Bangladesh on Thursday.

The final game of the series will be played on October 14.

More From Sports:

Afridi calls himself half-father-in-law of Shaheen

Afridi calls himself half-father-in-law of Shaheen
Pakistan coach refuses to change Babar, Rizwan opening pair, says it's 'risky'

Pakistan coach refuses to change Babar, Rizwan opening pair, says it's 'risky'
Flight bookings to Qatar boom for World Cup, especially from Dubai

Flight bookings to Qatar boom for World Cup, especially from Dubai
T20 World Cup: When will Shaheen Afridi join national squad?

T20 World Cup: When will Shaheen Afridi join national squad?
Omaima shines as Pakistan beat Sri Lanka in T20I Asia Cup

Omaima shines as Pakistan beat Sri Lanka in T20I Asia Cup

Sania Mirza looks drop dead gorgeous in new desi look

Sania Mirza looks drop dead gorgeous in new desi look

New Zealand Cricket chief David White says players can choose between Pakistan tour, IPL

New Zealand Cricket chief David White says players can choose between Pakistan tour, IPL
Messi to headline Maradona 'match for peace' homage

Messi to headline Maradona 'match for peace' homage
India must defy Bumrah loss to end trophy drought at T20 World Cup

India must defy Bumrah loss to end trophy drought at T20 World Cup
Tri-series: New Zealand outclass Pakistan to win 4th T20I

Tri-series: New Zealand outclass Pakistan to win 4th T20I
More than 1,300 fans banned from World Cup by UK Home Office

More than 1,300 fans banned from World Cup by UK Home Office
Pakistan’s U19 cricket team set to play first official youth int'l series at home in 15 years

Pakistan’s U19 cricket team set to play first official youth int'l series at home in 15 years