Thursday Oct 13 2022
Women's Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan go down fighting against Sri Lanka in semi final

Thursday Oct 13, 2022

Courtesy PCB
Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 1 run in a tense Women's Asia Cup 2020 semi-final that went down to the final ball in Sylhet on Thursday.

The Islanders had set a 122-run target for the Bismah Maroof-led side after opting to bat first.

Achini Kulasuriya defended nine runs in the last over to help Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by a run in the last over thriller.

Kulasuriya was handed the ball in last over when Pakistan needed nine runs with in-form Nida Dar and Aliya Riaz at the crease. Kulasuriya conceded just seven runs to lead Sri Lanka to victory.

Set to chase 123 runs, Pakistan's openers provided a quick start by scoring 31 runs in three overs. Muneeba scored 18 runs off 10 balls in 31-runs opening partnership.

Bismah Maroof rescued Pakistan after a couple of wickets fell quickly. She scored 42 off 41 balls laced with four boundaries.

Nida Dar stayed till the last but her run-a-ball 26 didn't help Pakistan complete the run-chase.

Inoka Ranaweera bagged two wickets while Sugandika Kumari and Kavisha Dilhari bagged a wicket each.

Earlier, Harshitha Samarawickrama scored 35 off 41 to help Sri Lanka post 122-6 in 20 overs. Pakistan bowlers had a great time led by Nashra Sandhu who bagged three wickets.

Aiman Anwer, Nida, and Sadia Iqbal shared a wicket apiece.

Sri Lanka will now meet India in Women's Asia Cup final on October 15. 

