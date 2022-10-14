Majority of freezers at Nishtar Hospital morgue nonfunctional

Images of Multan's Nishtar Hospital rooftop where bodies were found. — Twitter

Freezers in hospital's cold room have been nonfunctional for many years.

Currently, morgue can only store seven to eight bodies.

Multiple unidentified bodies were found on hospital's roof.

MULTAN: The majority of the freezers at Multan's Nishtar Hospital morgue are nonfunction, the sources in the medical facility told Geo News Friday, after bodies were found on the hospital's rooftop.

Sources in the hospital told Geo News that the majority of the freezers in the hospital's cold room — which had a capacity of 40 bodies — have been nonfunctional for many years, and only one of the five freezers is operational.

The sources said that now, only seven to eight bodies could be kept in the cold room as four freezers were not functioning, and given the hospital's situation, two rooms above the cold room are full of bodies.

They added that the bodies of unidentified people are kept in the hospital for a month and once the said time duration passes, they are sent to the laboratory.



Multiple unidentified and decomposing bodies were found on the roof of Nishtar Hospital's mortuary in Multan on Friday after which the government decided to probe the incident.

The Punjab government formed a six-member committee to investigate the incident after the bodies were discovered and videos and pictures were shared on the internet.

Moreover, Nishtar Medical University's vice-chancellor has also formed a three-member committee for an inquiry into the incident.