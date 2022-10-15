 
pakistan
Saturday Oct 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Three killed, six injured in blast as vehicle hits landmine in Mastung

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 15, 2022

Smoke can be seen at site of blast. —Twitter/ Ghulam Abbas Shah
Smoke can be seen at site of blast. —Twitter/ Ghulam Abbas Shah

  • Three injured in critical condition have been shifted to Quetta.
  • AC says residents are facing dangerous situation due to presence of landmines in area.
  • CM Balochistan Bizenjo seeks blast report from deputy commissioner Mastung.

A blast killed three and injured six people as a vehicle hit a landmine installed on the side of the road in Balochistan’s district Mastung, Geo News reported Friday.

According to Assistant Commissioner Dasht Fareeda Tareen, a man, Imran, who worked on a tubewell in the Mastung area of Kabu, was killed on Thursday. His body was dumped in the area. 

His family was on the way back home after receiving the body, their vehicle hit the roadside landmine, leaving three of the family dead and six others injured, the AC said. 

Three injured in the blast have been shifted to Quetta as they are in critical condition. The deceased have been identified as Ghaus Baksh, Gahore Khan and Mohammad Rafeeq.

Assistant Commissioner Dasht Fareeda further said that they were facing a dangerous situation due to the presence of landmines in the area.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Qudus Bizenjo and advisor on interior Zia Langho have sought a report regarding the blast from the deputy commissioner Mastung.

More From Pakistan:

Ex-CJ BHC Noor Mekanzai killed in gun attack

Ex-CJ BHC Noor Mekanzai killed in gun attack
Nishtar Hospital blames police, rescue officials for decaying bodies on rooftop

Nishtar Hospital blames police, rescue officials for decaying bodies on rooftop
ECP asks interior ministry to beef-up security during Oct 16, 23 elections

ECP asks interior ministry to beef-up security during Oct 16, 23 elections
Has PTI leader Shahbaz Gill's Twitter account been hacked?

Has PTI leader Shahbaz Gill's Twitter account been hacked?
NSC takes stock of security situation after Swat terror attack

NSC takes stock of security situation after Swat terror attack
Intezar Ahmed murder case: Court acquits six, commutes death sentence of two

Intezar Ahmed murder case: Court acquits six, commutes death sentence of two
In detailed verdict, SC says parliament to decide on time period of dissident lawmakers' disqualification

In detailed verdict, SC says parliament to decide on time period of dissident lawmakers' disqualification
Imran Khan demands end to 'reign of robbers' in Sindh

Imran Khan demands end to 'reign of robbers' in Sindh
Interpol removes Umar Farooq Zahoor from red notice list

Interpol removes Umar Farooq Zahoor from red notice list
Khawaja Asif slams Imran Khan's rhetoric on army chief's appointment

Khawaja Asif slams Imran Khan's rhetoric on army chief's appointment
CM Punjab's adviser says whistleblower tipped him about bodies

CM Punjab's adviser says whistleblower tipped him about bodies
Two committees formed to probe matter of rotten bodies found on hospital's roof

Two committees formed to probe matter of rotten bodies found on hospital's roof