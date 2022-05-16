One dead, nearly dozen injured as blast rips through Karachi's Kharadar area

Image showing flames caused by an explosion in Karachi's Bolton Market on Monday evening. — Screengrab via YouTube/ Geo News Live

Three police officials injured.

One woman loses life in blast.

Bomb planted on motorbike.

KARACHI: A blast ripped through Karachi's crowded Bolton Market in Kharadar on Monday evening, leaving one woman dead and nearly a dozen people — including three police officers — wounded, Geo News reported.

Officials said that a police vehicle was the target as three policemen — including an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) — sustained injuries when an improvised explosive device (IED), planted in a motorcycle, was detonated near the mobile.

The deceased woman was travelling in a rickshaw with her child when the blast occurred. She, along with others who sustained injuries, was shifted to a hospital. But later, the woman succumbed to her wounds.

In light of the situation, an emergency has been imposed across all public healthcare facilities in the metropolis.

Following the blast, a fire brigade reached the site of the incident and doused the flames. Eyewitnesses said that the sound of the blast could be heard in faraway areas.



The development comes four days after an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in the Saddar area left one person dead and 13 injured. The terror incident is still under investigation.



'A challenge'

Speaking to journalists, Deputy Inspector-General (DIG) South DIG Sharjeel Kharal said he had a conversation with the driver of the vehicle — who escaped the blast unscathed — and he confirmed that the bomb detonated as the mobile reached the point.

The deputy inspector-general said the blast is being investigated and the police will use all resources to catch the perpetrators behind the attack.

"In such a big city with a huge population, it is possible for [a blast to take place] when a person parks and motorbike or a cycle and walks away. This is indeed a challenge for us," he said.

'Deploying police at every inch of city not possible'

Labour Minister Sindh Saeed Ghani said terrorist incidents were occurring at several places across the country and it was a challenge not only for the provincial government but entire Pakistan.

"It is impossible to keep an eye on everything that takes place at every alley in such a big city [...] deploying police at every inch is not possible," the provincial minister said.

The labour minister said the enemies of the country were taking advantage of the political instability. But, he added, that police and rangers had taken on terrorists before and they will defeat them.

Condemnations pour in

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the incident and expressed his sorrow upon the demise of a woman in the blast. He also showed sympathy towards all those injured in the explosion and directed the authorities concerned to arrest the perpetrators involved in the crime as soon as possible.

PM Shehbaz further assured the Sindh government of complete assistance from the Centre and ordered enhancing the security situation across the country.

He also asked the provincial government to ensure the injured received state-of-the-art treatment facilities.

Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz also condemned the incident and prayed for the early recovery of the people injured in the blast.

"Only through unity and consensus can we stop such incidents [...] the enemy is conspiring to create instability in the country," the chief minister said in a statement.

To foil the attacks, the chief minister said officials would have to think beyond politics and in the interests of the nation.

MQM-P Rabta Committee condemned the incident and expressed solidarity with the families of the victims.

"Increasing terrorist incidents are alarming [...] law enforcement agencies (LEAs) should deal with terrorists with an iron fist," the body added.