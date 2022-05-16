 
pakistan
Monday May 16 2022
By
Afzal Nadeem Dogar
,
Talha Hashmi

One dead, nearly dozen injured as blast rips through Karachi's Kharadar area

By
Afzal Nadeem Dogar
,
Talha Hashmi

Monday May 16, 2022

Image showing flames caused by an explosion in Karachis Bolton Market on Monday evening. — Screengrab via YouTube/ Geo News Live
Image showing flames caused by an explosion in Karachi's Bolton Market on Monday evening. — Screengrab via YouTube/ Geo News Live

  • Three police officials injured.
  • One woman loses life in blast.
  • Bomb planted on motorbike.

KARACHI: A blast ripped through Karachi's crowded Bolton Market in Kharadar on Monday evening, leaving one woman dead and nearly a dozen people — including three police officers — wounded, Geo News reported.

Officials said that a police vehicle was the target as three policemen — including an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) — sustained injuries when an improvised explosive device (IED), planted in a motorcycle, was detonated near the mobile.  

The deceased woman was travelling in a rickshaw with her child when the blast occurred. She, along with others who sustained injuries, was shifted to a hospital. But later, the woman succumbed to her wounds. 

In light of the situation, an emergency has been imposed across all public healthcare facilities in the metropolis. 

Following the blast, a fire brigade reached the site of the incident and doused the flames. Eyewitnesses said that the sound of the blast could be heard in faraway areas.

The development comes four days after an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in the Saddar area left one person dead and 13 injured. The terror incident is still under investigation.

'A challenge'

Speaking to journalists, Deputy Inspector-General (DIG) South DIG Sharjeel Kharal said he had a conversation with the driver of the vehicle — who escaped the blast unscathed — and he confirmed that the bomb detonated as the mobile reached the point.

The deputy inspector-general said the blast is being investigated and the police will use all resources to catch the perpetrators behind the attack.

"In such a big city with a huge population, it is possible for [a blast to take place] when a person parks and motorbike or a cycle and walks away. This is indeed a challenge for us," he said.

'Deploying police at every inch of city not possible'

Labour Minister Sindh Saeed Ghani said terrorist incidents were occurring at several places across the country and it was a challenge not only for the provincial government but entire Pakistan.

"It is impossible to keep an eye on everything that takes place at every alley in such a big city [...] deploying police at every inch is not possible," the provincial minister said.

The labour minister said the enemies of the country were taking advantage of the political instability. But, he added, that police and rangers had taken on terrorists before and they will defeat them.

Condemnations pour in 

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the incident and expressed his sorrow upon the demise of a woman in the blast. He also showed sympathy towards all those injured in the explosion and directed the authorities concerned to arrest the perpetrators involved in the crime as soon as possible.

PM Shehbaz further assured the Sindh government of complete assistance from the Centre and ordered enhancing the security situation across the country. 

He also asked the provincial government to ensure the injured received state-of-the-art treatment facilities. 

Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz also condemned the incident and prayed for the early recovery of the people injured in the blast.

"Only through unity and consensus can we stop such incidents [...] the enemy is conspiring to create instability in the country," the chief minister said in a statement.

To foil the attacks, the chief minister said officials would have to think beyond politics and in the interests of the nation.

MQM-P Rabta Committee condemned the incident and expressed solidarity with the families of the victims.

"Increasing terrorist incidents are alarming [...] law enforcement agencies (LEAs) should deal with terrorists with an iron fist," the body added. 

More From Pakistan:

Karachi terrorist attack: Chinese premier urges Pakistan to bring perpetrators to justice

Karachi terrorist attack: Chinese premier urges Pakistan to bring perpetrators to justice
PEMRA warns TV channels to avoid airing content against army, judiciary

PEMRA warns TV channels to avoid airing content against army, judiciary
Will reveal name of poison used to induce heart attack, kill ex-FIA director Dr Rizwan: Imran Khan

Will reveal name of poison used to induce heart attack, kill ex-FIA director Dr Rizwan: Imran Khan
On foreign policy, Imran Khan, establishment were not on one-page: Elahi

On foreign policy, Imran Khan, establishment were not on one-page: Elahi
Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto to embark on maiden official visit to US on May 18

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto to embark on maiden official visit to US on May 18
Shahbaz Gill claims Imran Khan's mobile phones stolen after recorded video threat

Shahbaz Gill claims Imran Khan's mobile phones stolen after recorded video threat
Sindh bans teachers, students from carrying phones during matric, ninth exams

Sindh bans teachers, students from carrying phones during matric, ninth exams
Govt to file case against Usman Buzdar with anti-corruption dept: Ataullah Tarrar

Govt to file case against Usman Buzdar with anti-corruption dept: Ataullah Tarrar
Ready to enhance security, safety of Chinese in Pakistan, PM Shehbaz tells Premier Keqiang

Ready to enhance security, safety of Chinese in Pakistan, PM Shehbaz tells Premier Keqiang

Balochistan announces summer vacations schedule

Balochistan announces summer vacations schedule
SC wants to conclude presidential reference on Article 63(A) tomorrow: CJP

SC wants to conclude presidential reference on Article 63(A) tomorrow: CJP

PM sets up task force on climate change amid heatwave, glacier melting

PM sets up task force on climate change amid heatwave, glacier melting

Latest

view all