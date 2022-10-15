'One of most dangerous countries': Biden alleges Pakistan's nukes lack cohesion

US President Joe Biden delivers remarks after touring the General Motors 'Factory ZERO' electric vehicle assembly plant in Detroit, Michigan, U.S. November 17, 2021. — Reuters

Biden speaks about aggressive attitude of Russia and China.

Refers to Pakistan as "one of most dangerous countries".

Says Chinese president "understands what he wants".

United States President Joe Biden has alleged that Pakistan's nuclear programme lacks "cohesion" while he was speaking about the aggressive attitude of Russia and China.

The remark came during the US president's address at a democratic congressional campaign committee reception, where he referred to Pakistan as "one of the most dangerous countries".

"Did anybody think we would be in a situation where China is trying to figure out its role relative to Russia and relative to India and relative to Pakistan," Biden said.

The US president said that he has spent more time with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping than any other head of state in the world, 68 hours of which was in person.

Referring to China President Jinping, Biden said that he "understands what he wants but has an enormous array of problems".

"How do we handle that? How do we handle that relative to what’s going on in Russia? And what I think is maybe one of the most dangerous nations in the world: Pakistan. Nuclear weapons without any cohesion," the US president said, adding that despite a lot going on, the US has a hunk of opportunities to change the dynamic in the second quarter of the 21st century.

'Is Biden referring to US': Asad Umar

Reacting to the allegation, PTI General Secretary Asad Umar criticised the US president saying that "countries in glass houses should think before throwing stones at others."

He asked if Biden meant the United States by "nuclear country without cohesion".

"After all his party is going after Donald Trump for trying to subvert the constitution and steal the last presidential election," he wrote on Twitter.