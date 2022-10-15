 
sports
Saturday Oct 15 2022
By
SDSports desk

WATCH: Babar Azam celebrates birthday with World Cup teams' captains

By
SDSports desk

Saturday Oct 15, 2022

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam. — ICC
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam. — ICC 

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam celebrated his birthday on Saturday with all the captains of the teams playing in the T20 World Cup. 

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) invited all the team captains to celebrate Babar's 28th birthday. 

"Special guests for the birthday of Pakistan captain. We invited all the team captains at the T20 World Cup to celebrate Babar Azam's birthday," wrote PCB on Twitter.

The star player thanked all the guests, who were wearing their team jerseys.

Babar cut the cake while others sang a birthday song for him.

The World Cup series is scheduled to begin on October 16 (Sunday) in Australia. Pakistan will play its opener against arch-rival India on October 23. 

More From Sports:

How Indian and Pakistan players defuse match hype

How Indian and Pakistan players defuse match hype
India has bench strength to cover injuries, says Rohit Sharma

India has bench strength to cover injuries, says Rohit Sharma
Sarfaraz Ahmed wishes team Pakistan good luck for T20 WC

Sarfaraz Ahmed wishes team Pakistan good luck for T20 WC
Indian pacer Shami replaces injured Bumrah in T20 World Cup

Indian pacer Shami replaces injured Bumrah in T20 World Cup
Rafiq to 'leave Britain' after abuse following cricket racism scandal

Rafiq to 'leave Britain' after abuse following cricket racism scandal
Fakhar Zaman included in Pakistan's 15-player squad for T20 World Cup

Fakhar Zaman included in Pakistan's 15-player squad for T20 World Cup
India planning to travel to Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023: report

India planning to travel to Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023: report
Mohammad Rizwan overtakes Suryakumar Yadav as highest T20I scorer in 2022

Mohammad Rizwan overtakes Suryakumar Yadav as highest T20I scorer in 2022
Confidence booster for Pakistan ahead of T20 World Cup as Green Shirts win tri-series

Confidence booster for Pakistan ahead of T20 World Cup as Green Shirts win tri-series
In-form Babar, King Kohli: Five to watch at T20 World Cup

In-form Babar, King Kohli: Five to watch at T20 World Cup
Rizwan, Babar once again break Indian batters T20I partnership record

Rizwan, Babar once again break Indian batters T20I partnership record
Pakistani bowlers conceded more runs against Bangladeh than expected: Rizwan

Pakistani bowlers conceded more runs against Bangladeh than expected: Rizwan