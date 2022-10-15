WATCH: Babar Azam celebrates birthday with World Cup teams' captains

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam. — ICC

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam celebrated his birthday on Saturday with all the captains of the teams playing in the T20 World Cup.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) invited all the team captains to celebrate Babar's 28th birthday.

"Special guests for the birthday of Pakistan captain. We invited all the team captains at the T20 World Cup to celebrate Babar Azam's birthday," wrote PCB on Twitter.

The star player thanked all the guests, who were wearing their team jerseys.

Babar cut the cake while others sang a birthday song for him.

The World Cup series is scheduled to begin on October 16 (Sunday) in Australia. Pakistan will play its opener against arch-rival India on October 23.