T20 World Cup 2022: Who will officiate Pakistan-India match?

ICC match umpires. — ICC

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced 20 match officials for the first round and Super 12s stages of the Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

The mega event is scheduled to start on October 16 while Pakistan will face arch-rival India on October 23 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

According to ICC, Ranjan Madugalle will be the match referee for Pakistan vs India clash. Marais Erasmus and Rod Tucker will be the on-field umpires while Richard Kettleborough will be the TV umpire.

About 16 umpires will officiate across the tournament including Pakistan's Aleem Dar and Ahsan Raza.

Chief Referee of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, Ranjan Madugalle, is part of a quartet of former international cricketers who make up the match referees for the eighth edition of the T20 World Cup. Sri Lankan Madugalle is joined by Andrew Pycroft of Zimbabwe, England’s Christopher Broad and Australian David Boon.

Pycroft will take charge of the tournament opener in Geelong on October 16 with Joel Wilson and Rodney Tucker, the umpires in the middle. Paul Reiffel will act as the TV umpire with Erasmus, occupying the role of the fourth umpire.

Erasmus, Tucker and Dar are all set to appear in their seventh ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, with Langton Rusere umpiring in his second World Cup of the year having stood in the Women’s World Cup 2022, including acting as reserve umpire for the final.

Rusere will be the TV umpire in place when Australia and New Zealand kick off the Super 12 round on October 22 in Sydney. The match is a replay of the 2021 final and Rusere will be joined by Adrian Holdstock and Dharmasena (on-field) and Richard Illingworth (fourth umpire).

Officials have been named for the entirety of the first round and Super 12s, with the selections for the semi-finals and final of the tournament to be named in due course.

Match officials

Match Referees: Andrew Pycroft, Christopher Broad, David Boon, Ranjan Madugalle

Umpires: Adrian Holdstock, Aleem Dar, Ahsan Raza, Christopher Brown, Christopher Gaffaney, Joel Wilson, Kumara Dharmasena, Langton Rusere, Marais Erasmus, Michael Gough, Nitin Menon, Paul Reiffel, Paul Wilson, Richard Illingworth, Richard Kettleborough and Rodney Tucker.