Pakistan’s top shooter Gulfam Joseph earns direct berth to Paris Olympics 2024

Pakistan’s top shooter Gulfam Joseph. — Photo by author

KARACHI: Pakistan’s top shooter Gulfam Joseph has earned a direct berth to the Paris Olympics 2024 after finishing sixth in ISSF World Shooting Championship in Cairo.

The 22-year-old Joseph scored 198.4 after playing five series in the ranking round of the men’s 10m Air Pistol competition. He finished sixth and won the Olympic qualification quota.

Earlier in the qualification round at Cairo, he had scored his best international 586 from 600 shots played over six series to finish third to confirm a place in the ranking round.

This is the second consecutive direct qualification for Gulfam Joseph to Olympics. At Tokyo Olympics in 2021, Joseph scored 578 in the first round to finish ninth. He missed qualification to the next round by one shot.

The National Rifle Association of Pakistan has expressed delight over Gulfam Joseph's qualification and was hopeful that more shooting athletes would soon confirm their qualification for Paris 2024.