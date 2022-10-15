 
sports
Saturday Oct 15 2022
By
Faizan Lakhani

Pakistan’s top shooter Gulfam Joseph earns direct berth to Paris Olympics 2024

By
Faizan Lakhani

Saturday Oct 15, 2022

Pakistan’s top shooter Gulfam Joseph. — Photo by author
Pakistan’s top shooter Gulfam Joseph. — Photo by author

KARACHI: Pakistan’s top shooter Gulfam Joseph has earned a direct berth to the Paris Olympics 2024 after finishing sixth in ISSF World Shooting Championship in Cairo.

The 22-year-old Joseph scored 198.4 after playing five series in the ranking round of the men’s 10m Air Pistol competition. He finished sixth and won the Olympic qualification quota.

Earlier in the qualification round at Cairo, he had scored his best international 586 from 600 shots played over six series to finish third to confirm a place in the ranking round.

This is the second consecutive direct qualification for Gulfam Joseph to Olympics. At Tokyo Olympics in 2021, Joseph scored 578 in the first round to finish ninth. He missed qualification to the next round by one shot.

The National Rifle Association of Pakistan has expressed delight over Gulfam Joseph's qualification and was hopeful that more shooting athletes would soon confirm their qualification for Paris 2024.

More From Sports:

WATCH: Virat Kohli's young fan copies his batting style

WATCH: Virat Kohli's young fan copies his batting style
How Indian and Pakistan players defuse match hype

How Indian and Pakistan players defuse match hype
India has bench strength to cover injuries, says Rohit Sharma

India has bench strength to cover injuries, says Rohit Sharma
WATCH: Babar Azam celebrates birthday with World Cup teams' captains

WATCH: Babar Azam celebrates birthday with World Cup teams' captains

Sarfaraz Ahmed wishes team Pakistan good luck for T20 WC

Sarfaraz Ahmed wishes team Pakistan good luck for T20 WC
Indian pacer Shami replaces injured Bumrah in T20 World Cup

Indian pacer Shami replaces injured Bumrah in T20 World Cup
Rafiq to 'leave Britain' after abuse following cricket racism scandal

Rafiq to 'leave Britain' after abuse following cricket racism scandal
Fakhar Zaman included in Pakistan's 15-player squad for T20 World Cup

Fakhar Zaman included in Pakistan's 15-player squad for T20 World Cup
India planning to travel to Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023: report

India planning to travel to Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023: report
Mohammad Rizwan overtakes Suryakumar Yadav as highest T20I scorer in 2022

Mohammad Rizwan overtakes Suryakumar Yadav as highest T20I scorer in 2022
Confidence booster for Pakistan ahead of T20 World Cup as Green Shirts win tri-series

Confidence booster for Pakistan ahead of T20 World Cup as Green Shirts win tri-series
In-form Babar, King Kohli: Five to watch at T20 World Cup

In-form Babar, King Kohli: Five to watch at T20 World Cup