Babar Azam responds to surprise birthday celebration

Pakistan captain Babar Azam cuts a cake 28th birthday. — Screengrab/Twitter/@TheRealPCB

Following Pakistan captain Babar Azam's 28th birthday celebrations on Saturday, the skipper thanked his counterparts from other participating teams in the T20 World Cup — scheduled to begin on October 16 (tomorrow).

The skipper took to Twitter and extended his gratitude to other captains, including India's Rohit Sharma.

"My heartfelt thanks to everyone for making it a special one. Wish the best for you all," Babar quote-tweeted a tweet by the Pakistan Cricket Board.

The skipper also celebrated his big day with teammates.



Earlier in the day, PCB invited all the team captains to celebrate Babar's birthday.

"Special guests for the birthday of Pakistan captain. We invited all the team captains at the T20 World Cup to celebrate Babar Azam's birthday," PCB wrote with the video on Twitter.

Both Pakistan and India will be playing their opening fixture against each other in the T20 World Cup on October 23 to be hosted by Australia's Melbourne Cricket Ground.