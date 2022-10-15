Abigail Breslin reflects on her past abusive relationship: ‘felt less than dirt'

Abigail Breslin has recently disclosed that she survived domestic abuse from her previous relationship who used to beat her and made her feel like “less than dirt”.



The Little Miss Sunshine star decided to share her experience in the light of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

On Friday, Breslin took to Instagram and penned down her story along with a trigger warning.

“As a DV survivor, I felt compelled to write a little bit about my story. I was in a very abusive relationship for close to two years,” wrote the 26-year-old.

She continued, “I was beaten on a regular basis, locked into rooms and forced to pretend everything was ok and normal while dealing with intense injuries…injuries most people didn’t even see.”

Breslin revealed that she would use “concealer and foundation to hide” her bruises and the reason was to “protect” her abuser as she mentioned, “in some way, I still cared for this person”.

Breslin reflected on the abuse which was not only physical but he also “manipulated” her “emotionally”.



“The physical injuries were also accompanied by a plethora of put downs, shaming and harsh verbal abuse,” she said.

Breslin stated, “I felt so unworthy of anyone’s love. I felt ugly and hated. I felt like I deserved less than dirt. I was certain, there must be something inherently WRONG with ME.”

In the IG story, Breslin thanked her family and friends who believed in her and helped her “leave the horrible relation”.

Breslin explained that she still suffered post-traumatic stress disorder but it’s “much better than two to three years out of her abusive relation”.

“I still occasionally have nightmares, and certain things still do trigger me,” mentioned the actress and added, “I’m healing.”

In the end, Breslin pointed out to her fans to not tolerate abuse and better to get out of it as soon as possible.

“I know it seems impossible and terrifying, but you have survived so much and you CAN survive leaving if you have the right tools and support,” she concluded.

At present, Breslin said that she’s in a “happy and amazing” relationship with her fiancé Ira Kunyansky.