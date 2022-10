A representational image. — AFP/File

Four candidates vying for NA-22 Mardan-III in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The NA-22 Mardan-III was vacated by PTI lawmaker Ali Mohammad Khan and now, Imran Khan is facing the PDM’s Maulana Mohammad Qasim from JUI-F, Abdul Wasey of JI and independent candidate Mohammad Sarwar in the contest for the seat.

Party Candidate Votes PTI

Imran Khan

MQM-P Nayyar Raza





The above result is unofficial and unconfirmed. The results will be added as soon as Geo.tv receives them.