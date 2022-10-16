Palestinian martyred by Israeli soldiers during West Bank clash

A member of the Israeli forces aims his weapon amid clashes with Palestinians during a protest in Hebron in the Israeli-Occupied West Bank October 14, 2022. — Reuters

SALFIT: Israeli soldiers martyred a Palestinian during a clash in the occupied West Bank and he later died of his wounds, Palestinian health officials said on Sunday.

The Israeli military alleges Palestinians had started "a violent riot" near the town of Qarawet Bani Hassan on Saturday and soldiers who had been operating there opened fire.

One Palestinian who was shot later died, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. Three others were wounded.

The incident follows months of tensions that have deepened since Israeli forces began a crackdown in the West Bank in March in response to a series of attacks by Palestinians in Israel.