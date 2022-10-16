 
world
Sunday Oct 16 2022
By
Reuters

Palestinian martyred by Israeli soldiers during West Bank clash

By
Reuters

Sunday Oct 16, 2022

A member of the Israeli forces aims his weapon amid clashes with Palestinians during a protest in Hebron in the Israeli-Occupied West Bank October 14, 2022. — Reuters
A member of the Israeli forces aims his weapon amid clashes with Palestinians during a protest in Hebron in the Israeli-Occupied West Bank October 14, 2022. — Reuters

  • Israeli forces shoot a Palestinian in West Bank.
  • Israeli military alleges Palestinians started "violent riot".
  • Incident follows months of tensions.

SALFIT: Israeli soldiers martyred a Palestinian during a clash in the occupied West Bank and he later died of his wounds, Palestinian health officials said on Sunday.

The Israeli military alleges Palestinians had started "a violent riot" near the town of Qarawet Bani Hassan on Saturday and soldiers who had been operating there opened fire.

One Palestinian who was shot later died, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. Three others were wounded.

The incident follows months of tensions that have deepened since Israeli forces began a crackdown in the West Bank in March in response to a series of attacks by Palestinians in Israel.

More From World:

India slips to 107 in Global Hunger Index, behind Pakistan, Bangladesh

India slips to 107 in Global Hunger Index, behind Pakistan, Bangladesh
Biden calls testimony, video from Jan 6 committee hearing 'devastating'

Biden calls testimony, video from Jan 6 committee hearing 'devastating'
Fire, gunshots at Tehran jail holding political prisoners, dual nationals

Fire, gunshots at Tehran jail holding political prisoners, dual nationals
China's Xi talks up security, reiterates COVID stance at congress opening

China's Xi talks up security, reiterates COVID stance at congress opening
Australia PM tours flood-hit Victoria state; evacuations, sandbagging underway

Australia PM tours flood-hit Victoria state; evacuations, sandbagging underway
Gunmen kill 11 at Russian military base in latest blow to war in Ukraine

Gunmen kill 11 at Russian military base in latest blow to war in Ukraine
'Nothing new,' White House says on Biden's nuke remarks

'Nothing new,' White House says on Biden's nuke remarks
Petitions, protests as Indian farmers moved to make way for statues

Petitions, protests as Indian farmers moved to make way for statues
Death toll from Turkey mine blast rises to 41

Death toll from Turkey mine blast rises to 41
India's main opposition stages rally to mark 1,000 km of its protest march

India's main opposition stages rally to mark 1,000 km of its protest march
Tunisian protesters denounce 'coup', demand president's removal

Tunisian protesters denounce 'coup', demand president's removal
Arizona cryonics facility preserves bodies to revive later

Arizona cryonics facility preserves bodies to revive later