NA-24 Charsadda-II by-election result 2022

Sunday Oct 16, 2022
Four candidates vying for NA-24 Charsadda-II in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
In Charsadda, PTI chief Imran Khan is competing against JI’s Mujeebur Rehman, independent candidate Sparlay Mohmand and Awami National Party chief Aimal Wali Khan, who has been giving the PTI chief the toughest competition out of his three rivals.
|Party
|Candidate
|Votes
|PTI
|Imran Khan
|ANP
|Aimal Wali Khan
The above result is unofficial and unconfirmed. The results will be added as soon as Geo.tv receives them.