NA-24 Charsadda-II by-election result 2022

Women can be seen casting votes. — AFP/File

Four candidates vying for NA-24 Charsadda-II in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In Charsadda, PTI chief Imran Khan is competing against JI’s Mujeebur Rehman, independent candidate Sparlay Mohmand and Awami National Party chief Aimal Wali Khan, who has been giving the PTI chief the toughest competition out of his three rivals.

Party Candidate Votes PTI

Imran Khan

ANP Aimal Wali Khan



The above result is unofficial and unconfirmed. The results will be added as soon as Geo.tv receives them.