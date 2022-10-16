 
pakistan
Sunday Oct 16 2022
NA-24 Charsadda-II by-election result 2022

Sunday Oct 16, 2022

Women can be seen casting votes. — AFP/File
Four candidates vying for NA-24 Charsadda-II in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In Charsadda, PTI chief Imran Khan is competing against JI’s Mujeebur Rehman, independent candidate Sparlay Mohmand and Awami National Party chief Aimal Wali Khan, who has been giving the PTI chief the toughest competition out of his three rivals.

PartyCandidateVotes
PTI
Imran Khan
ANPAimal Wali Khan

The above result is unofficial and unconfirmed. The results will be added as soon as Geo.tv receives them.

