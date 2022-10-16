 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 16 2022
Web Desk

Prince Harry 'orchestrated' lobbying bid for fears about Meghan Markle

Web Desk

Sunday Oct 16, 2022

Prince Harry reportedly 'orchestrated' an entire meeting to 'circumvent fears' surrounding the return to the UK.

This revelation has been brought to light in documents obtained by the Telegraph that showcase Prince Harry reportedly 'orchestrating' an entire meeting with Sir Mark Sedwill, the then cabinet secretary.

Even Prince Harry's barriser Justin Rushbrook felt the royals "would have believed and hoped" the offer to pay Ravec would have 'gone down smoother' but, instead was "not given proper consideration."

But also pointed out how it soon "became increasingly clear to him that his concerns, in particular as regards his and his family’s security, were not being given proper consideration."

This revelation comes in reference to Prince Harry's earlier request to foot the bill for his own security cost while he, Meghan Markle, Archie and daughter Lilibet were in the UK. 

