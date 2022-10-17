'Real part of journey begins now': Shan Masood hopeful of win in T20 World Cup

Pakistan's cricketer Shan Masood speaks during a press conference at the National Cricket Stadium in Karachi on September 17, 2022, ahead of their first Twenty20 cricket match against England. — AFP/File

AUSTRALIA: Praising his fellow teammates for their performances this year, Pakistan's left-hand batter Shan Masood expressed hope to for the team to win another World Cup for the nation.

"The real part of the journey, however, begins now, and we are aware that teams are judged upon how they go about at World Cups," Masood wrote in a column on the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) website.

Highlighting the team's recent performances and its preparation for the World Cup in its hindsight, Masood stated: "World Cup is a time when results and momentum matter.

Masood added that as a side that strives to win the World Cup, the team's focus and talk has been about how to keep improving all three facets of our game.

"Even after defeating New Zealand in the tri-series final on Friday, we discussed the areas of improvement from that game. We are constantly looking at the bigger picture and this is a sign of a team that wants to keep growing," Masood wrote in his column.

He shared that the historical series against England and the tri-nation series in New Zealand against the Kiwis and Bangladesh prepared them for the conditions they will be encountered in Australia.

"We now have an ideal picture of what is required to bring the coveted trophy home," Masood wrote.

The batter also commended the Green Shirts' game strategy in the field in his write-up, praising Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan as openers. Masood had nothing but reverence for his teammates Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, and Mohammad Hasnain.

He also mentioned about the camaraderie the boys share as a team, which eventually helps the side perform well on the field.

"Spending time together is an important aspect of the game. It adds to the team chemistry on the field and infuses a healthy team culture that makes one go an extra yard for his teammate," the player wrote, adding that having each other's support during personal and professional struggles is "extremely important".