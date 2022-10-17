How much was spent to maintain law and order during PTI's May long march?

Policemen fire tear gas shells at PTI during a protest rally in Rawalpindi on May 25, 2022. —AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Monday revealed that the federal government spent more than Rs337 million to ensure peace and maintain the law and order situation in Islamabad during PTI's "Azadi March" in the last week of May this year.

Following Sanaullah's directives, law enforcement agencies were engaged to ensure peace during PTI Chairman Imran Khan-led party's protest amid political drama and violence across the country, particularly in Islamabad — following his ouster from the government in April due to the no-confidence motion.

Khan gave a six-day ultimatum to the PML-N government to dissolve the assemblies and announce an election, indicating an end to the party’s much-touted "Azadi March".

The expenditures — to curtail PTI's demonstrations in the capital — were presented during a session of the National Assembly on Monday. The Islamabad Police's chief commissioner submitted a report prepared by the federal capital's Inspector General Police.

According to the report, the arrangement of containers and vehicles on rent incurred spending of over Rs210 million from the government treasury, while the purchase of tear gas and other expenses totalled up to Rs31.5 million.

Account Expenses Vehicles, containers (taken on rent) 217,010,351 Tear gas and other related items

31,596,624 Food and drinks

47,892,770 Miscellaneous 40,590,000 Total 337,089,745

"More than Rs47.8 million was spent on food and drinks," the report stated.

Moreover, the report revealed that the federal administration incurred over Rs40 million on miscellaneous expenses.