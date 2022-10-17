Katrina Kaif says she will make sure Alia and Priyanka use her makeup in 'Jee Le Zaraa'

Katrina Kaif talked about her plans for her upcoming film with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt, Jee Le Zaraa, in a recent interview. Katrina said that she will make sure Alia and Priyanka use makeup from her brand, Kay Beauty, according to PinkVilla.

Katrina said that she will be carrying all the products from her brand Kay Beauty to the sets of Jee Le Zaraa and will make Alia and Priyanka use them.

Katrina told PinkVilla, "Jee Le Zaraa is something, which is a super exciting film. And on that film, I am going to be taking this whole range of makeup (from her beauty line) to the girls (Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra) and be like ‘Girls, now you have to use this.’"

She further added, "We are all looking forward to it. I mean that film has had its journey, but I think, when finally it does happen, it is going to be a lot of fun."

Jee Le Zaraa is going to be directed by Farhan Akhtar and will star Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles. The film was announced in 2021 however the shooting has not started yet.